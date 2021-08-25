Energy Alert
Falling plastic causes traffic trouble

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Plastic parts falling off of a traffic signal caused a bit of traffic trouble for drivers commuting to work Tuesday morning in Jonesboro.

Some plastic fell off of a traffic signal being removed near Southwest Drive and Highland as crews removed the light.

The traffic light being removed is part of the intersection improvement plan.

ArDOT says it does not believe the falling plastic damaged any vehicles.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

