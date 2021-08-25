Falling plastic causes traffic trouble

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Plastic parts falling off of a traffic signal caused a bit of traffic trouble for drivers commuting to work Tuesday morning in Jonesboro.

Some plastic fell off of a traffic signal being removed near Southwest Drive and Highland as crews removed the light.

The traffic light being removed is part of the intersection improvement plan.

ArDOT says it does not believe the falling plastic damaged any vehicles.

