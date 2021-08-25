Football Friday Night (8/27/21)
The 28th season of Football Friday Night kicks off this week. Our FFN Game of the Week is a rivalry matchup. Cross County makes the short drive up Highway 1 to face Harrisburg. Logan Whaley will cover the matchup, he previewed both teams here.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. You can get ready for gameday with the FFN Preseason Special Thursday at 10:15pm.
CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864
You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.
Game of the Week: Cross County at Harrisburg
LR Catholic at Jonesboro
Southaven (MS) at Valley View
Greene County Tech at Westside
Nettleton at Blytheville
Brookland at Gosnell
Southside at Pocahontas
Newport at Prescott
Earle at Manila
Walnut Ridge at Highland
Wynne at Marion
Osceola at Crossett
FFN Overtime: EPC at Pottsville
FFN Overtime: Clinton at Melbourne
FFN Overtime: Malden at Kennett
