Football Friday Night (8/27/21)

The 28th season of Football Friday Night kicks off this week. Our FFN Game of the Week is a rivalry matchup. Cross County makes the short drive up Highway 1 to face Harrisburg. Logan Whaley will cover the matchup, he previewed both teams here.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. You can get ready for gameday with the FFN Preseason Special Thursday at 10:15pm.

FFN SCOREBOARD (8/27/21)

Football Friday Night - November 13th, 2020

Game of the Week: Cross County at Harrisburg

LR Catholic at Jonesboro

Southaven (MS) at Valley View

Greene County Tech at Westside

Nettleton at Blytheville

Brookland at Gosnell

Southside at Pocahontas

Newport at Prescott

Earle at Manila

Walnut Ridge at Highland

Wynne at Marion

Osceola at Crossett

FFN Overtime: EPC at Pottsville

FFN Overtime: Clinton at Melbourne

FFN Overtime: Malden at Kennett

