Judge delays hearing for northwest Arkansas man who put feet on Pelosi’s office desk

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Attorneys have agreed to a three-month delay in the case against an Arkansas man who sat with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 U.S.

Capitol riot. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary L. Dohrmann asked for the extension Tuesday.

Richard Barnett was among supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol. His attorney told the judge he agreed with the extension because his client is at home in Arkansas and no longer in jail. Barnett’s next status hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.