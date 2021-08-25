Man killed in Baxter County crash

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man was killed Wednesday morning in a tractor-trailer crash, southeast of Mountain Home, according to authorities.

Terry Lee Snavely, 65, of Texarkana, Texas was traveling east on Tracy Ferry Road in a 2015 Kenworth Tractor around 10:10 a.m. when the crash happened.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office said Snavely lost control of the truck, ran off the road and struck a tree.

Snavely was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Nearly 100 gallons of diesel fuel was also spilled at the scene and crews are working to clean up the scene.

Officials said Snavely was traveling from Coffeeville, Kansas to Mountain View when the crash happened and authorities do not know why he was on Tracy Ferry Road.

