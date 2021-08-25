Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man killed in Baxter County crash

A Texas man was killed Wednesday morning in a tractor-trailer crash, southeast of Mountain...
A Texas man was killed Wednesday morning in a tractor-trailer crash, southeast of Mountain Home, according to authorities.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man was killed Wednesday morning in a tractor-trailer crash, southeast of Mountain Home, according to authorities.

Terry Lee Snavely, 65, of Texarkana, Texas was traveling east on Tracy Ferry Road in a 2015 Kenworth Tractor around 10:10 a.m. when the crash happened.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office said Snavely lost control of the truck, ran off the road and struck a tree.

Snavely was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Nearly 100 gallons of diesel fuel was also spilled at the scene and crews are working to clean up the scene.

Officials said Snavely was traveling from Coffeeville, Kansas to Mountain View when the crash happened and authorities do not know why he was on Tracy Ferry Road.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police arrested an Arkansas Department of Correction corporal accused of sexual...
Corporal accused of sexual assault at McPherson Unit
King said the college and the city of Batesville have worked together for many years.
Lyon College president under fire over remarks
Average age of Arkansans hospitalized with COVID-19 since Nov. 2020
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson says state’s ICU beds are “full”
A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning when his ride collided with a car.
Motorcyclist injured in collision
Jose Nunez, 25
Affidavit: Man attacks multiple victims, threatens to kill them

Latest News

Xavier T. Brown, 25, Jonesboro was arrested Aug. 24 on suspicion of aggravated assault after an...
Police: Man pulls AR-15 on victim, threatens to kill them
Sikeston City Hall closed due to employees having COVID-19.
Sikeston City Hall closed due to COVID-19 cases among staff
Inmates at a northwest Arkansas jail have been prescribed ivermectin to combat COVID-19,...
Anti-parasite drug used on Arkansas jail’s inmates for COVID
The Sikeston City Hall is closed due to staff quarantine.
Sikeston City Hall closed