NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (8/24/21)
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
A rivalry matchup between Valley View and Westside headlined Tuesday’s volleyball slate.
Valley View 3, Westside 0
Greene County Tech 3, Piggott 0
Mountain Home 3, Batesville 1
Brookland 3, Trumann 1
Wynne 3, Highland 2
Marshall 3, Izard County 2
Marion 3, Beebe 0
Salem 3, Cotter 1 (Lady Greyhounds hand Cotter their first conference loss since 2018)
