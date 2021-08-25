A rivalry matchup between Valley View and Westside headlined Tuesday’s volleyball slate.

NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (8/24/21)

Valley View 3, Westside 0

Greene County Tech 3, Piggott 0

Mountain Home 3, Batesville 1

Brookland 3, Trumann 1

Wynne 3, Highland 2

Marshall 3, Izard County 2

Marion 3, Beebe 0

Salem 3, Cotter 1 (Lady Greyhounds hand Cotter their first conference loss since 2018)

