NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (8/24/21)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
A rivalry matchup between Valley View and Westside headlined Tuesday’s volleyball slate.

Valley View 3, Westside 0

Greene County Tech 3, Piggott 0

Mountain Home 3, Batesville 1

Brookland 3, Trumann 1

Wynne 3, Highland 2

Marshall 3, Izard County 2

Marion 3, Beebe 0

Salem 3, Cotter 1 (Lady Greyhounds hand Cotter their first conference loss since 2018)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

