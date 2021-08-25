Nettleton SRO wants to bridge gap between law enforcement and students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With school back in full swing, the need to protect students, staff, and the surrounding community is at an all-time high.

School Resource Officer Sheridan Watts said he wants to fulfill that role while building better relationships between law enforcement and other different aspects of the community.

“I just try to be the bridge between the school district and the police department, the parents and the school, the kids to the administration, the teachers to the police department,” Officer Watts said.

Officer Watts spends 16 hours each day at Nettleton High School looking after approximately 1,000 students around campus, which he mentions presents some challenges.

“The campus is so large and so spread out that it’s hard to be everywhere at once,” he said.

He added that he tries to focus on being at the places where students gather the most, “whether it be a pep rally” at the gym or “if it’s lunchtime” in the cafeteria so students will feel safe and secure.

Recently, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department added Deputy Derek Phillips to the Nettleton Public Schools SRO team for extra manpower on all of the campuses.

Officer Watts said having Deputy Phillips work alongside him will add to the experience that he wants to provide for the students of Nettleton High School.

“You’re going to have one positive law enforcement experience every day,” Watts said.

