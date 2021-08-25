New business pours glasses of beer and community for Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wednesday marks a week that a new local brewery opened in Jonesboro.

This is the first of its kind in the city.

Native Brew Works has a week down in the books, but they are hoping to have a lot more weeks to come as the community shows up in support of the new business.

Craft beer and signature tacos, nachos, and more fill up the bellies of customers at Native Brew Works.

This is the first microbrewery in Jonesboro, so the owners were surprised.

“Honestly, it was definitely more than we were expecting,” said Jackson Spencer, co-owner and manager.

By the pouring out of support.

“We really appreciate all the support, we really appreciate all the people coming out and being patient with us. There have been some long lines,” he added.

Spencer said they’ve learned a lot in a week, but they are excited about the lessons to come.

“For the future, I think just getting better at what we do here. Definitely looking forward to more events and actually getting involved in the community. Right now, all we can think about is there enough food ordered is there enough beer brewing,” said Spencer.

They want the microbrewery to be a place of community, where friends and families can gather over a glass of beer.

Right now, they are open Wednesday through Sunday at 515 Gee Street.

They just ask customers to be thoughtful of their neighbors when parking.

