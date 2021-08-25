Pharmacy sees surge of new vaccinations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Woodsprings Pharmacy is seeing an increase in people receiving the vaccine since July, something pharmacist Dylan Dulaney says is encouraging to see after facing a decrease in April.

Dulaney says the increase is due to fears of the delta variant.

“We had a number of folks that were probably on the fence that were affected either directly or through family or friends that decided to go ahead and get that vaccine at that time,” said Dulaney.

They’ve also seen an increase in kids receiving the vaccine and people working in school systems, especially since cases in kids are rising, an increase that comes as a relief to the pharmacy when Craighead County sits at just 37 percent fully vaccinated.

“It’s very encouraging because every vaccine you give, we get closer and closer to herd immunity, and we’re going to get there at some point, but we can get there much, much quicker with vaccination, and it’s safer and less people die in the long run,” said Dulaney.

They have seen noticeable increase day-to-day compared to April when appointments started to go down.

“Fridays are very, very busy. Mondays are also a busier day too, but Fridays, it just kinda depends on the day, but some days double the amount of vaccine we were doing prior to,” said Dulaney.

They’re anticipating an increase in September when the booster shot is expected to be available.

“I think clinics will definitely be useful because I do think that many many patients that got those original doses that want that booster will, I mean, got it early on, will want their booster to make sure they get back to that level of protection that they were at, at that time,” said Dulaney.

Dulaney adds they plan to continue to offer walk-in vaccines to make it as easy as possible for folks to get the vaccine. They’re prepared to give out booster shots and anticipate mass vaccination clinics will likely be offered.

