Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police: Lyon student died of alcohol poisoning

Autopsy results revealed 19-year-old James Gilfedder of California died of severe alcohol...
Autopsy results revealed 19-year-old James Gilfedder of California died of severe alcohol intoxication.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Batesville police say a Lyon College student’s death earlier this year was accidental.

Chief Alan Cockrill said Wednesday that autopsy results revealed 19-year-old James Gilfedder of California died of severe alcohol intoxication.

Gilfedder, who played on the college’s baseball team, was discovered dead in his dorm room on Jan. 30.

A police investigation revealed that he had attended an off-campus party at a residence partially owned by the baseball coach and where several team members lived.

Despite family concerns that foul play was involved, Cockrill said the autopsy ruled Gilfedder’s death as accidental.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police arrested an Arkansas Department of Correction corporal accused of sexual...
Corporal accused of sexual assault at McPherson Unit
King said the college and the city of Batesville have worked together for many years.
Lyon College president under fire over remarks
Average age of Arkansans hospitalized with COVID-19 since Nov. 2020
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson says state’s ICU beds are “full”
A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning when his ride collided with a car.
Motorcyclist injured in collision
Jose Nunez, 25
Affidavit: Man attacks multiple victims, threatens to kill them

Latest News

To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions
Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can enter for...
Winners of first ‘MO VIP’ drawing to be announced Wed.
Courtesy: Mountain Home Police Department
Police arrest man for shooting in Mountain Home, Ark.
A man died Monday when an SUV collided with his pickup truck.
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision