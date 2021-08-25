Police: Lyon student died of alcohol poisoning

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Batesville police say a Lyon College student’s death earlier this year was accidental.

Chief Alan Cockrill said Wednesday that autopsy results revealed 19-year-old James Gilfedder of California died of severe alcohol intoxication.

Gilfedder, who played on the college’s baseball team, was discovered dead in his dorm room on Jan. 30.

A police investigation revealed that he had attended an off-campus party at a residence partially owned by the baseball coach and where several team members lived.

Despite family concerns that foul play was involved, Cockrill said the autopsy ruled Gilfedder’s death as accidental.

