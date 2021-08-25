Police: Man pulls AR-15 on victim, threatens to kill them

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces a Sept. 30 court date after Jonesboro police say the man pointed an AR-15 at someone.

Xavier T. Brown, 25, of Jonesboro, was arrested on Aug. 24 on suspicion of aggravated assault in the case.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police went to a call on Aug. 22 where a man pointed a gun at another man and threatened to shoot him. Jonesboro police also spoke to the victim.

The affidavit noted that “the victim stated that Xavier Brown came up to him and asked him to come to talk to him. The victim said he walked around the edge of the building, and Brown had a rifle in his hands and then cocked the weapon and pointed it at him and threatened to shoot him.”

Officers also spoke with witnesses, who said they saw the same thing.

Police later found Brown and arrested him on a warrant, alleging aggravated assault. Officers also found the AR-15 used in the incident.

Brown reportedly admitted to threatening to shoot the victim and pointing the gun at him.

A $25,000 bond was set Wednesday for Brown in the case.

He’ll appear back in court on Sept. 30.

