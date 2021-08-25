Energy Alert
Poplar Bluff Schools obtain century-old building for administrative location

Poplar Bluff Schools have purchased the former U.S. Bank branch building at 200 S. Main St.
Poplar Bluff Schools have purchased the former U.S. Bank branch building at 200 S. Main St.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -A century-old building is now in new ownership.

Poplar Bluff Schools have purchased the former U.S. Bank branch building at 200 S. Main St.

The goal is to relocate its Administrative Building downtown.

“The school district, much like an anchor store, provides the necessary gravity to stabilize the renovation of the downtown area; it just took the right time and right situation with the right Board of Education to move forward with this,” Dill stated. “As I travel the state and country, I have seen all of these municipalities do tremendous jobs restoring historic downtown areas, creating a regional draw, and the benefits for the community are widespread and pervasive.”

The location will serve as the headquarters for public Board of Education meetings and will house the district’s superintendent cabinet and support team.

“There will always be new needs; we’re just fortunate to be presented with this unique opportunity to engage in this once in a lifetime transaction,” Dill continued. “I believe at my core that this will be a legacy project for the school and people will still be reaping the benefits for generations, not only for the district, but the entire community.”

The facility is 16,000 square-feet and two stories.

