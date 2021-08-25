Energy Alert
Rezone plans for North Church Street are tabled indefinitely

By Imani Williams
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Previously, there were plans to rezone an area on North Church street.

The rezoning would have changed the zone from R1, residential, to P-DR, residential-attached homes.

The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission notified residents that they would discuss the rezoning item in August after the commission tabled it last minute at a July MAPC meeting.

During the MAPC meeting held Tuesday, the commission tabled the item indefinitely. The committee gave no reason as to why they tabled the item.

The rezone signs are not placed on the property anymore as well.

“The community was certainly prepared to contest this, and we were going to provide challenges to the zoning commission tonight. But we were very prepared, and we had petitions. And we were prepared to challenge this project,” resident Ralph Stewart said.

Other residents shared the same emotions when they found out about the tabling.

A commissioner mentioned that the rezone is not going to happen. One resident that showed up for the topic gave a thumbs up at the statement.

