Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sikeston City Hall closed due to COVID-19 cases among staff

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - City hall in Sikeston is closed for the rest of the week due to 11 cases of COVID-19 among employees.

“With the number of people out sick just from city hall, we don’t have employees available to staff the front desks and handle walk in customers,” said Sikeston City Manager Jonathan Douglass.

That’s nearly 10 percent of their workforce out due to the positive COVID-19 tests.

For the remainder of the week, they will be closed with a tentative reopening on Monday, August 30.

“At this point, most employees at City Hall either had COVID recently or are vaccinated, so I don’t expect staffing shortages here to continue once the currently sick employees return to work. The risk to the public is very low because we have built partitions that keep respiratory interactions among the staff and the public at a minimum,” Douglass said. “The most important thing people can do to protect themselves against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. Science clearly shows that vaccinated individuals are at a much lower risk of serious illness, and anecdotally, that’s what we are seeing, too.”

Folks still may drop off applications and payments in the drop box in the city hall lobby. A skeleton crew is still working at city hall for online forms or to contact the administrative offices. You can find that here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police arrested an Arkansas Department of Correction corporal accused of sexual...
Corporal accused of sexual assault at McPherson Unit
King said the college and the city of Batesville have worked together for many years.
Lyon College president under fire over remarks
Average age of Arkansans hospitalized with COVID-19 since Nov. 2020
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson says state’s ICU beds are “full”
A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning when his ride collided with a car.
Motorcyclist injured in collision
Jose Nunez, 25
Affidavit: Man attacks multiple victims, threatens to kill them

Latest News

Xavier T. Brown, 25, Jonesboro was arrested Aug. 24 on suspicion of aggravated assault after an...
Police: Man pulls AR-15 on victim, threatens to kill them
A Texas man was killed Wednesday morning in a tractor-trailer crash, southeast of Mountain...
Man killed in Baxter County crash
Inmates at a northwest Arkansas jail have been prescribed ivermectin to combat COVID-19,...
Anti-parasite drug used on Arkansas jail’s inmates for COVID
The Sikeston City Hall is closed due to staff quarantine.
Sikeston City Hall closed