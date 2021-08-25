Sikeston City Hall closed due to COVID-19 cases among staff

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - City hall in Sikeston is closed for the rest of the week due to 11 cases of COVID-19 among employees.

“With the number of people out sick just from city hall, we don’t have employees available to staff the front desks and handle walk in customers,” said Sikeston City Manager Jonathan Douglass.

That’s nearly 10 percent of their workforce out due to the positive COVID-19 tests.

For the remainder of the week, they will be closed with a tentative reopening on Monday, August 30.

“At this point, most employees at City Hall either had COVID recently or are vaccinated, so I don’t expect staffing shortages here to continue once the currently sick employees return to work. The risk to the public is very low because we have built partitions that keep respiratory interactions among the staff and the public at a minimum,” Douglass said. “The most important thing people can do to protect themselves against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. Science clearly shows that vaccinated individuals are at a much lower risk of serious illness, and anecdotally, that’s what we are seeing, too.”

Folks still may drop off applications and payments in the drop box in the city hall lobby. A skeleton crew is still working at city hall for online forms or to contact the administrative offices. You can find that here.

