Study finds that some white tailed deer carry COVID-19 antibodies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A recent study showed that white-tailed deer have antibodies for COVID-19.

These deer can be found in every state in the U.S. except Alaska.

Researchers in the USDA took blood samples of more than 600 deer across the U.S. during this study.

40% of those deer had antibodies for COVID-19.

A veterinarian with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spoke Tuesday about what this means for deer hunters in the state.

“The deer have to be exposed as far as we know, essentially from people, to start this process. So humans are a little bit more of a risk to deer than deer are to humans,” Dr. Jennifer Ballard, state and wildlife veterinarian for AGFC, said.

This study was the first of its kind.

The research didn’t include deer in the state, but if a deer does contract the virus, Ballard said it is short-lived, and they don’t get very sick.

