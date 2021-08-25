Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Winners announced in 1st round of Mo. vaccine incentive program

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the winners of the first round...
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the winners of the first round of the MO VIP drawing.(KWTX)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the winners of the first round of the MO VIP drawing.

From southeast Missouri, or District 8, the winners were:

  • Ann Basila - Piedmont
  • Terri Coffman - Bonne Terre
  • Jacinda Collins - West Plains
  • Justin Deffendall - Poplar Bluff
  • Trenton Foeste - Chaffee
  • Sara Fullington - West Plains
  • Trisha Herget - Park Hills
  • Ann Hutson - Mountain Grove
  • Marina Madsen - Potosi
  • Michael Stanley - Kennett
  • Mason Still - Poplar Bluff
  • Moriah Terry - Cape Girardeau
  • Mollie Thomley - Bloomfield
  • Rebecca White - Steelville
  • Dianna Whitehead - Malden

Check the full list of cash prize winners here.

Check the scholarship winners here.

According to DHSS, of the 180 winners randomly selected in the first of the five drawings, 170 have been fully verified. The remaining 10 have until 5 p.m. on Friday to complete the necessary documentation to verify their identity and vaccination status.

If they don’t, the prizes will be preliminarily awarded to an alternate.

“We congratulate these 180 Missourians, not only for winning this drawing but more importantly for stepping up to do the right thing and choosing to get vaccinated,” Governor Mike Parson said. “The vaccines are proven to be safe, effective, and the best resource available to prevent serious illness from COVID-19. Vaccination is how we protect ourselves and those we care for from this virus. We have seen vaccine uptake increase since this program began, and we hope inspiring stories from individuals like Cooper and Rebecca and the continued chance at $10,000 will further encourage Missourians to choose vaccination.”

According to DHSS, Rebecca White, a young mother and registered nurse from Steelville, was excited to learn she won in the MO VIP this month.

Rebecca White, a young mother and registered nurse from Steelville, was excited to learn she...
Rebecca White, a young mother and registered nurse from Steelville, was excited to learn she won in the MO VIP this month.(MO Healthy Living)

They said White, a mom of four who is also immunosuppressed, was in the middle of her high-risk pregnancy with twin girls when she chose to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I got the vaccine for my family,” said White. “Now I have four kids, and I want to be around for them. I was susceptible to bad outcomes if I were to get COVID-19, and I wanted to protect my babies as much as I could.”

The healthy twin girls are now two months old, and White is relieved that they all have antibodies to protect them from COVID-19.

“The fact that they are here and healthy and have some protection against COVID-19 is amazing. I’m thankful I got the vaccination when I got it,” said White. “I wanted to share my story so I can be an example to other women who have been through this and are on the fence. I was on the fence, too, so I get it. Now, there has been a lot of research. There’s so much more risk of having bad outcomes if you are pregnant and get COVID-19.”

According to DHSS, Cooper Norton, 12, of St. Charles was one of the 20 adolescent winners of a MOST 529 education savings account.

They said his younger sister, who is not yet eligible for vaccination, was born with Cystic Fibrosis, a respiratory disorder that could become more problematic when combined with COVID-19.

Cooper Norton, 12, of St. Charles, was one of 20 young winners of a MOST 529 education savings...
Cooper Norton, 12, of St. Charles, was one of 20 young winners of a MOST 529 education savings account.(MO Healthy Living)

“You’re a little more apprehensive when it comes to your kids and making decisions for them,” said Shawna Norton, mother of Cooper. “It wasn’t something we took lightly. In fact, we had multiple conversations with pediatricians and specialist doctors to ensure it was the right choice given our family dynamic. After a lot of conversations, every single doctor recommended we get Cooper vaccinated. It was a no-brainer. We really feel that getting the COVID-19 vaccination is the best thing we can do to help protect our daughter.”

DHSS reported more than 400,000 doses have been administered by state-enrolled providers since the launch of MO VIP.

Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can enter at any time for the drawings at MOStopsCovid.com.

Once you enter, your entry will be carried over through all the drawings. There is no need to enter more than once.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police arrested an Arkansas Department of Correction corporal accused of sexual...
Corporal accused of sexual assault at McPherson Unit
King said the college and the city of Batesville have worked together for many years.
Lyon College president under fire over remarks
Average age of Arkansans hospitalized with COVID-19 since Nov. 2020
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson says state’s ICU beds are “full”
A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning when his ride collided with a car.
Motorcyclist injured in collision
Jose Nunez, 25
Affidavit: Man attacks multiple victims, threatens to kill them

Latest News

McCrory head football coach
FFN Extra: McCrory head coach Chris Kennon previews 2021 season
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Arkansas State Police arrested an Arkansas Department of Correction corporal accused of sexual...
Corporal accused of sexual assault at McPherson Unit
(Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP File)
Judge delays hearing for northwest Arkansas man who put feet on Pelosi’s office desk