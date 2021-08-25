Winners announced in 1st round of Mo. vaccine incentive program

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the winners of the first round of the MO VIP drawing.

From southeast Missouri, or District 8, the winners were:

Ann Basila - Piedmont

Terri Coffman - Bonne Terre

Jacinda Collins - West Plains

Justin Deffendall - Poplar Bluff

Trenton Foeste - Chaffee

Sara Fullington - West Plains

Trisha Herget - Park Hills

Ann Hutson - Mountain Grove

Marina Madsen - Potosi

Michael Stanley - Kennett

Mason Still - Poplar Bluff

Moriah Terry - Cape Girardeau

Mollie Thomley - Bloomfield

Rebecca White - Steelville

Dianna Whitehead - Malden

Check the full list of cash prize winners here.

Check the scholarship winners here.

According to DHSS, of the 180 winners randomly selected in the first of the five drawings, 170 have been fully verified. The remaining 10 have until 5 p.m. on Friday to complete the necessary documentation to verify their identity and vaccination status.

If they don’t, the prizes will be preliminarily awarded to an alternate.

“We congratulate these 180 Missourians, not only for winning this drawing but more importantly for stepping up to do the right thing and choosing to get vaccinated,” Governor Mike Parson said. “The vaccines are proven to be safe, effective, and the best resource available to prevent serious illness from COVID-19. Vaccination is how we protect ourselves and those we care for from this virus. We have seen vaccine uptake increase since this program began, and we hope inspiring stories from individuals like Cooper and Rebecca and the continued chance at $10,000 will further encourage Missourians to choose vaccination.”

According to DHSS, Rebecca White, a young mother and registered nurse from Steelville, was excited to learn she won in the MO VIP this month.

They said White, a mom of four who is also immunosuppressed, was in the middle of her high-risk pregnancy with twin girls when she chose to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I got the vaccine for my family,” said White. “Now I have four kids, and I want to be around for them. I was susceptible to bad outcomes if I were to get COVID-19, and I wanted to protect my babies as much as I could.”

The healthy twin girls are now two months old, and White is relieved that they all have antibodies to protect them from COVID-19.

“The fact that they are here and healthy and have some protection against COVID-19 is amazing. I’m thankful I got the vaccination when I got it,” said White. “I wanted to share my story so I can be an example to other women who have been through this and are on the fence. I was on the fence, too, so I get it. Now, there has been a lot of research. There’s so much more risk of having bad outcomes if you are pregnant and get COVID-19.”

According to DHSS, Cooper Norton, 12, of St. Charles was one of the 20 adolescent winners of a MOST 529 education savings account.

They said his younger sister, who is not yet eligible for vaccination, was born with Cystic Fibrosis, a respiratory disorder that could become more problematic when combined with COVID-19.

“You’re a little more apprehensive when it comes to your kids and making decisions for them,” said Shawna Norton, mother of Cooper. “It wasn’t something we took lightly. In fact, we had multiple conversations with pediatricians and specialist doctors to ensure it was the right choice given our family dynamic. After a lot of conversations, every single doctor recommended we get Cooper vaccinated. It was a no-brainer. We really feel that getting the COVID-19 vaccination is the best thing we can do to help protect our daughter.”

DHSS reported more than 400,000 doses have been administered by state-enrolled providers since the launch of MO VIP.

Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can enter at any time for the drawings at MOStopsCovid.com.

Once you enter, your entry will be carried over through all the drawings. There is no need to enter more than once.

