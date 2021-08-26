Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas hits new high for COVID-19 patients on ventilators

The Department of Health on Wednesday said 354 coronavirus patients are on ventilators,...
The Department of Health on Wednesday said 354 coronavirus patients are on ventilators, surpassing the previous high set Monday. There are 1,368 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 534 of them under intensive care. Coronavirus patients take up nearly half of the state’s ICU beds.(KSWO)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The number of Arkansas COVID-19 patients on ventilators has reached another high.

The Department of Health on Wednesday said 354 coronavirus patients are on ventilators, surpassing the previous high set Monday. There are 1,368 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 534 of them under intensive care. Coronavirus patients take up nearly half of the state’s ICU beds.

There are four hospitals in the state with ICU beds for coronavirus patients, according to the state’s system for coordinating COVID-19 patients.

The state on Tuesday ran out of ICU beds for coronavirus patients for the first time since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police arrested an Arkansas Department of Correction corporal accused of sexual...
Corporal accused of sexual assault at McPherson Unit
King said the college and the city of Batesville have worked together for many years.
Lyon College president under fire over remarks
Average age of Arkansans hospitalized with COVID-19 since Nov. 2020
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson says state’s ICU beds are “full”
A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning when his ride collided with a car.
Motorcyclist injured in collision
A man died Monday when an SUV collided with his pickup truck.
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision

Latest News

Sikeston City Hall closed due to employees having COVID-19.
Sikeston City Hall closed due to COVID-19 cases among staff
Inmates at a northwest Arkansas jail have been prescribed ivermectin to combat COVID-19,...
Anti-parasite drug used on Arkansas jail’s inmates for COVID
Jonesboro hospital out of room for COVID patients
Jonesboro hospital out of room for COVID patients
The Sikeston City Hall is closed due to staff quarantine.
Sikeston City Hall closed