Arkansas, Missouri delegations, Gov. Hutchinson respond to Kabul terror attack

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An attack Thursday in Kabul that killed at least 73 people and injured nearly 140 people should never have happened, with the loss of at least 12 U.S. service members an even tougher loss, members of the Arkansas and Missouri congressional delegations said Thursday.

Sens. John Boozman (R-Ark.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Jonesboro) each released statements about the attack outside the Kabul airport.

Crawford, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, said the attack was a wake-up call.

“Today, reports are that eleven Marines, one Navy medic, many Afghans, and likely more were murdered by evil actors who have no regard for human life. Those who were responsible for this need to face a fierce US response at the time of our choosing, and the American military must be allowed to rescue and evacuate every single American who is in Afghanistan and bring them home,” Rep. Crawford said.

“President Biden has shown a complete inability to formulate and execute a competent and comprehensive strategy to keep Americans safe from harm and if he cannot course-correct immediately, he should resign and allow someone else who can.

America deserves leadership during these dark times. Congress should use its power of the purse immediately to prohibit the Biden Administration from cutting and running while Americans are still essentially hostages in Taliban-run Afghanistan. If the Speaker is unwilling or silent on recalling the House to act in this manner, she too must resign and let someone else who will.”

Sen. Boozman said Thursday the attack was tragic.

The bombings in #Kabul are a harrowing reminder that our service members risk life and limb to protect our nation and interests.



I'm praying for our personnel, allies and the innocent civilians involved in these tragic attacks. May God protect them. — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) August 26, 2021

Sen. Boozman also agreed with Rep. Crawford, with Boozman saying he believes the situation calls for strong leadership.

It is past time to make clear to the Taliban and its terrorist counterparts that the United States will evacuate every American, ally and partner stranded in Afghanistan on our own terms, and that we will also deliver justice on behalf of our fallen and injured service members. — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) August 26, 2021

Sen. Cotton released a statement Thursday afternoon about the attack.

We must send the clear and unmistakable message that we leave no man behind, and if you kill our service members, your days are numbered. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 26, 2021

Twelve U.S. troops sacrificed their lives today to rescue their fellow Americans fleeing Afghanistan. We mourn their deaths and grieve with their families. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 26, 2021

Sen. Blunt, who is serving his last term in office, said he is thinking of the people who lost loved ones during the attack.

Today, the United States tragically lost a number of U.S. service members in the attacks outside of the Kabul airport. I am praying for their families, for those who were injured, and for the safety of all of our troops, allies, and Afghan partners who are in harm’s way. — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) August 26, 2021

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) called what happened “sickening”, saying he believes President Joe Biden should resign.

My further statement on Joe Biden’s abject failure in Afghanistan that is costing American lives by the hour pic.twitter.com/KaHVMYbKTe — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 26, 2021

Gov. Asa Hutchinson also released a statement Thursday on the attack.

My statement on the attack at the Kabul airport: pic.twitter.com/36W82zHtgs — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 26, 2021

