Arkansas, Missouri delegations, Gov. Hutchinson respond to Kabul terror attack
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An attack Thursday in Kabul that killed at least 73 people and injured nearly 140 people should never have happened, with the loss of at least 12 U.S. service members an even tougher loss, members of the Arkansas and Missouri congressional delegations said Thursday.
Sens. John Boozman (R-Ark.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Jonesboro) each released statements about the attack outside the Kabul airport.
Crawford, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, said the attack was a wake-up call.
“Today, reports are that eleven Marines, one Navy medic, many Afghans, and likely more were murdered by evil actors who have no regard for human life. Those who were responsible for this need to face a fierce US response at the time of our choosing, and the American military must be allowed to rescue and evacuate every single American who is in Afghanistan and bring them home,” Rep. Crawford said.
“President Biden has shown a complete inability to formulate and execute a competent and comprehensive strategy to keep Americans safe from harm and if he cannot course-correct immediately, he should resign and allow someone else who can.
America deserves leadership during these dark times. Congress should use its power of the purse immediately to prohibit the Biden Administration from cutting and running while Americans are still essentially hostages in Taliban-run Afghanistan. If the Speaker is unwilling or silent on recalling the House to act in this manner, she too must resign and let someone else who will.”
Sen. Boozman said Thursday the attack was tragic.
Sen. Boozman also agreed with Rep. Crawford, with Boozman saying he believes the situation calls for strong leadership.
Sen. Cotton released a statement Thursday afternoon about the attack.
Sen. Blunt, who is serving his last term in office, said he is thinking of the people who lost loved ones during the attack.
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) called what happened “sickening”, saying he believes President Joe Biden should resign.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson also released a statement Thursday on the attack.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.