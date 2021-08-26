Energy Alert
Arkansas State football legend Larry Lacewell will be honored Friday in Fordyce

Larry Lacewell is the winningest coach in the history of Arkansas State football.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FORDYCE, Ark. (KAIT) - The winningest coach in Arkansas State football history will be honored by Fordyce.

The road leading up to Bear Bryant Stadium will now be known as Larry Lacewell Lane. The ceremony will be Friday night at halftime of the Fordyce/Rison game.

This Friday night, a Redbug legend: Mr. Larry Lacewell will be joining us on the field at halftime for the dedication of...

Posted by For Fordyce, AR on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Lacewell roamed the sidelines at A-State from 1978-1989. He led the Indians to 69 wins, 2 Southland Conference titles, and made 4 straight appearances in the 1-AA Playoffs. The 1986 Arkansas State squad reached the 1-AA National Championship Game.

Before the scarlet and black & the star, there was Fordyce. Lacewell was an All-District running back for the Redbugs in the 1950′s before starting a decorated coaching career.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

