Arkansas State football practiced Wednesday, 10 days away from season opener

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 10 days away from Red Wolves football.

Arkansas State worked out Wednesday afternoon. Butch Jones’ pack beat the heat, they practiced indoors for over 2 hours. Position battles continue on offense, defense, and special teams. I spotted a 49ers scout at today’s practice, NFL teams have visited Jonesboro early & often in fall camp.

The Red Wolves start the season September 4th at home vs. UCA. Kickoff is at 6:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium, the game will be streamed on ESPN3.

