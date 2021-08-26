Arkansas State football practiced Wednesday, 10 days away from season opener

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 10 days away from Red Wolves football.

Arkansas State worked out Wednesday afternoon. Butch Jones’ pack beat the heat, they practiced indoors for over 2 hours. Position battles continue on offense, defense, and special teams. I spotted a 49ers scout at today’s practice, NFL teams have visited Jonesboro early & often in fall camp.

The Red Wolves start the season September 4th at home vs. UCA. Kickoff is at 6:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium, the game will be streamed on ESPN3.

