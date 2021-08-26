Arkansas State volleyball opens 2021 season with A-State Invitational

MATCHES 1-3: A-STATE INVITATIONAL

Friday, Aug. 27-Saturday, Aug. 28 | First National Bank Arena

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27

12 p.m. A-State/UT Martin (ESPN+)

7 p.m. A-State/Missouri State (ESPN+)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28

2 p.m. A-State/Wichita State (ESPN+)

Arkansas State is opening its 47th season of volleyball, its third under head coach Santiago Restrepo. Since the inaugural 1975 season A-State owns a 1,069- 555-5 all-time record. A-State is opening the season at home for the second year in a row - the first time the program has hosted consecutive season openers since 2002-04. The Red Wolves are 27-19 in season openers. In home openers, A-State is 38-8.

When opening the season at home, A-State is 16-3 dating back to the inaugural 1975 season. The Sun Belt Conference coaches picked Arkansas State to finish third in the West Division, with A-State receiving a first-place vote. Kendahl Davenport was voted Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference by the league’s coaches after earning a Second Team all-league nod last season. Davenport returns as the team’s leading blocker from a year ago. Tatum Ticknor enters the season ranked second among active Sun Belt Conference players in career digs and is currently sixth all-time in program history in the category. She is also the league’s active career leader in digs per set (4.62).

