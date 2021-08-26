Aug. 26: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, Aug. 26. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Isolated pop-up shower chances return tomorrow as high pressure starts to break down.

Highs on Thursday are only expected to be a degree or two lower than Wednesday.

As high pressure moves away, Friday into the weekend doesn’t look as hot with a few more pop-up showers and storms.

The disturbance in the Caribbean still has a very high chance of development in the next 2 days.

It’ll move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and potentially threaten the US early next week. Arkansas still needs to watch this system closely.

News Headlines

Less than a month into the new school year, and COVID-19 is already causing staffing problems for one Region 8 district.

Despite the state setting record numbers in COVID cases and hospitalizations, organizers of one county fair say the show will go on this weekend without any set rules.

Something’s brewing at a new Jonesboro business.

