Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Not as Hot This Weekend, Still Watching The Tropics....

August 26th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Isolated pop-up shower chances return tomorrow as high pressure starts to break down. Highs on Thursday are only expected to be a degree or two lower than Wednesday. As high pressure moves away, Friday into the weekend doesn’t look as hot with a few more pop-up showers and storms. The disturbance in the Caribbean still has a very high chance of development in the next 2 days. It’ll move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and potentially threaten the US early next week. Arkansas still needs to watch this system closely. We’ll get a better track of the system once the low-level circulation fully develops by the weekend. Once we have the track, we’ll be able to talk about impacts and threats.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police arrested an Arkansas Department of Correction corporal accused of sexual...
Corporal accused of sexual assault at McPherson Unit
A man died Monday when an SUV collided with his pickup truck.
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision
Autopsy results revealed 19-year-old James Gilfedder of California died of severe alcohol...
Police: Lyon student died of alcohol poisoning
Inmates at a northwest Arkansas jail have been prescribed ivermectin to combat COVID-19,...
Anti-parasite drug used on Arkansas jail’s inmates for COVID
The traffic light being removed is part of the intersection improvement plan.
Falling plastic causes traffic trouble

Latest News

Ryan's Wednesday 6PM Forecast (8/25/2021)
Ryan's Wednesday 6PM Forecast (8/25/2021)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (8/25)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (8/25)
Aaron's Tuesday Evening Forecast (8/24/21)
Aaron's Tuesday Evening Forecast (8/24/21)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (8/24)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (8/24)