Not as Hot This Weekend, Still Watching The Tropics....
August 26th, 2021
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Isolated pop-up shower chances return tomorrow as high pressure starts to break down. Highs on Thursday are only expected to be a degree or two lower than Wednesday. As high pressure moves away, Friday into the weekend doesn’t look as hot with a few more pop-up showers and storms. The disturbance in the Caribbean still has a very high chance of development in the next 2 days. It’ll move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and potentially threaten the US early next week. Arkansas still needs to watch this system closely. We’ll get a better track of the system once the low-level circulation fully develops by the weekend. Once we have the track, we’ll be able to talk about impacts and threats.
