Not as Hot This Weekend, Still Watching The Tropics....

Isolated pop-up shower chances return tomorrow as high pressure starts to break down. Highs on Thursday are only expected to be a degree or two lower than Wednesday. As high pressure moves away, Friday into the weekend doesn’t look as hot with a few more pop-up showers and storms. The disturbance in the Caribbean still has a very high chance of development in the next 2 days. It’ll move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and potentially threaten the US early next week. Arkansas still needs to watch this system closely. We’ll get a better track of the system once the low-level circulation fully develops by the weekend. Once we have the track, we’ll be able to talk about impacts and threats.

