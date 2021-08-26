City, county leaders urge Lyon College trustees to fire president

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Several civic leaders say they are “disappointed and shocked” by comments the Lyon College president recently made and urge the board of trustees to fire him.

Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh, Independence County Judge Robert Griffin, and Crystal Johnson, CEO of the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, sent the open letter to the board chairperson, Perry Wilson, ahead of Thursday’s meeting.

College president W. Joseph King came under fire earlier this week following comments he made in the Chronicle of Higher Education, claiming Batesville was a town full of white supremacists.

He even went so far as to claim thousands of hostile Trump supporters held a rally last fall and vandalized his campus home.

Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill told Region 8 News that the rally and the alleged vandalism never happened.

“Dr. King’s inaccurate portrayal of the community and later comments about the State of Arkansas have resulted in overwhelming disdain for his role as a leader in this community and shattered confidence in his ability to represent and lead Lyon College,” the letter stated.

While they said the community at large still supports and cares for the college’s faculty, staff and students, they said: “confidence in the current administration has been lost and partnerships are irreparable.”

Elumbaugh, Griffin, and Johnson stated they had received numerous phone calls and messages from constituents and neighbors demanding action.

“We all join together, united, to urge the board of trustees to terminate the employment of W. Joseph King so this community, its leaders, and Lyon College can move forward in unity,” they concluded.

The board is expected to meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.

Region 8 News will have a reporter there.

Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh, Independence County Judge Robert Griffin, and Crystal Johnson, CEO of the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, sent the open letter to the board chairperson, Perry Wilson, ahead of Thursday’s meeting. (Independence Co. Judge Robert Griffin)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.