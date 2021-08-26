Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

County fair goes on with no set COVID-19 rules

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Fair opened Wednesday. They are recommending people stay six feet apart and wear masks in inside areas but have no specific rules in place.

They’re asking people at the rodeo arena to bring lawn chairs to spread out because of limited seating.

Katie Jones, the fair board president, says she isn’t concerned if this will be a super spreader event.

“It can happen anywhere, so with us being outside, you can space out, but it’s no different than being inside at another store or being at another big event as well,” said Jones.

They canceled last year’s fair because of the virus. Jones says they’re thankful to still be in business.

So far, they’ve had a handful of people show up. They’re unsure if there will be a large turnout over the weekend.

The fair will be open until Aug. 28.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police arrested an Arkansas Department of Correction corporal accused of sexual...
Corporal accused of sexual assault at McPherson Unit
King said the college and the city of Batesville have worked together for many years.
Lyon College president under fire over remarks
A man died Monday when an SUV collided with his pickup truck.
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision
Average age of Arkansans hospitalized with COVID-19 since Nov. 2020
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson says state’s ICU beds are “full”
A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning when his ride collided with a car.
Motorcyclist injured in collision

Latest News

Que 49 Smokehouse in Jonesboro is one of several area restaurants looking at supply or employee...
Restaurants hit with shortages amid COVID-19 surge
Harrisburg School District is facing staff shortages due to COVID-19. That has the employees...
School faced with shortages in all departments
Cliff Carter, a farmer from Marmaduke, is this month's recipient of Gr8 Acts of Kindness.
Gr8 Acts of Kindness finds his mission in life helping others
Practiced Wednesday afternoon
Arkansas State football practiced Wednesday, 10 days away from season opener