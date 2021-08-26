County fair goes on with no set COVID-19 rules

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Fair opened Wednesday. They are recommending people stay six feet apart and wear masks in inside areas but have no specific rules in place.

They’re asking people at the rodeo arena to bring lawn chairs to spread out because of limited seating.

Katie Jones, the fair board president, says she isn’t concerned if this will be a super spreader event.

“It can happen anywhere, so with us being outside, you can space out, but it’s no different than being inside at another store or being at another big event as well,” said Jones.

They canceled last year’s fair because of the virus. Jones says they’re thankful to still be in business.

So far, they’ve had a handful of people show up. They’re unsure if there will be a large turnout over the weekend.

The fair will be open until Aug. 28.

