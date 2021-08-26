Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Discussing school mask mandate, man strips at board meeting to illustrate point

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (CNN) - A man tried to make a point on mask mandates by stripping down to his boxers.

The incident happened at a Dripping Springs Independent School District board meeting on Monday.

James Akers, who said he has a child in the district’s high school, took the mic during the open session to express his thoughts.

He said at work they make him wear a jacket, and he hates it. That’s when he started taking off his clothes piece by piece.

When he got down to his boxers, two security guards were standing close to him.

The moderator told him to put his pants back on if he wanted to comment.

Instead, Akers collected his clothes and returned to the audience.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police arrested an Arkansas Department of Correction corporal accused of sexual...
Corporal accused of sexual assault at McPherson Unit
A man died Monday when an SUV collided with his pickup truck.
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision
Autopsy results revealed 19-year-old James Gilfedder of California died of severe alcohol...
Police: Lyon student died of alcohol poisoning
Inmates at a northwest Arkansas jail have been prescribed ivermectin to combat COVID-19,...
Anti-parasite drug used on Arkansas jail’s inmates for COVID
The traffic light being removed is part of the intersection improvement plan.
Falling plastic causes traffic trouble

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 Response Team gives briefing
FILE - Eight people were indicted on charges of swindling more than $2 million from 70 elderly...
70 elderly people targeted in fraud scheme; suspects charged with racketeering
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
US diplomat: Security threat at Kabul airport ‘imminent’
Face mask requirements are posted at the various entrances at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium...
Half of US workers favor employee shot mandate, AP-NORC poll finds
Thousands have flocked to Kabul’s international airport as they try to flee Taliban-controlled...
West warns of possible attack at Kabul airport amid airlift