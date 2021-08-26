Jaylane Joslin sentenced to 30 years in murder case

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County man received a 30-year prison sentence Thursday in connection with the murder of his wife.

According to 3rd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Cooper, Jaylane Joslin, 30 of Alicia pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Kelsey Joslin.

Authorities said Kelsey Joslin’s body was found in Aug. 2020 on a property on Lawrence Road 739.

Jaylane Joslin was originally arrested on suspicion of capital murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the case.

In a statement to Region 8 News, Cooper said the guilty plea showed the hard work of prosecutors and law enforcement on the case.

“I cannot overstate my appreciation for the diligent work of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Police, together with the untiring efforts of Lead Prosecutor Jerrod Slayton and Deputy Prosecutor John Pettie. It is my hope that the disposition today will bring a sense of closure to the family and pray it allows them to further the healing process while still remembering the ways that Kelsey touched their lives,” Cooper said.

