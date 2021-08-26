Energy Alert
Jonesboro Chick-Fil-A closes to honor team member that passed away

Over 100 Chick-fil-A employees attended a visitation for a store employee this week, with store officials saying the employee meant a lot to the people at the business.(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sometimes when we think of family we think of our mom, dad, cousins, brothers but at Chick-Fil-A, for them, it’s the people they work with.

Shannon Woods was a team member at Chick-Fil-A Turtle Creek.

She died unexpectantly in mid-August, which shocked her entire work family.

They thought she would be back in to work in a few days after she went to the hospital, but that did not happen.

“We were all in complete shock. When you lose a family member, I mean, you’re in complete shock and you know. First, we just denied it, at first, but once it kind of set in is like how do we move forward as a team,” said Tyler Mitchell, owner, and operator.

So to honor and remember the positivity she brought to their restaurant, they closed their store during one of the busiest times of the day so everyone could go to her visitation.

According to Taylor Mitchell, Branding manager for the location, over 100 of their employees showed up at the visitation.

“There was never a question of what were sales going to look like that we would lose by closing that was never even a thought for us,” said Tyler Mitchell.

Shannon brought laughs.

“She would tell us about her experiences at the local pick n pull,” the owner added.

And smiles at this Chick-Fil-A for over four years.

“She cared about everybody despite who you were, your position, what you look like Shannon cared for you,” said Tyler Mitchell.

Everyone said it will definitely be different without seeing her there.

The Mitchells said the family atmosphere here is what keeps everything moving smoothly and they will continue that in Shannon’s honor.

