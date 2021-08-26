Quiet Weekend Before Ida Arrives Monday Night

Another hot day as temperatures with highs in the mid-90s and heat index over 100°F. Pop-up showers aren’t guaranteed today. Rain chances slightly rise this weekend as temperatures drop a few degrees each day. Monday and Tuesday are the days to watch for any impacts from Ida. The track continues to be favorable for Arkansas passing to the south and east. Depending on how close it passes, impacts would range from no impact to moderate impacts for some. Wind would start to increase late Monday with winds generally 15-25 mph out of the east/northeast. Gusts may top 40 mph in spots, but most would stay below 40 mph. Rainfall amounts would be heaviest along the Mississippi River and sharply drop further east. Right now, highest rainfall totals should stay in the 1-2″ range.

