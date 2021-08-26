Energy Alert
Missouri expands the access for monoclonal antibody infusion treatment

On Wednesday, August 25, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported their...
On Wednesday, August 25, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported their contract with SLSCO to provide a 30 day monoclonal antibody infusion treatment.(WDAM)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has started a contract with SLSCO of Galveston, Tx to supply monoclonal antibody infusion treatment as of Wednesday, August 25.

The treatment will be provided for 30 days in the areas Jackson, Pettis, Scott, Butler and Jefferson Counties.

Monoclonal antibodies are proteins that can help your body fight off COVID-19 and reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalization and is administered to high-risk patients soon after diagnosis.

These antibodies mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful viruses like SARS-CoV-2 and they attack the virus and reduce its ability to spread through your body.

According to MO. DHSS the contract with SLSCO follows Governor Mike Parson’s August 11 announcement that $15 million would be committed to staffing, equipment and supplies for the establishment of monoclonal antibody infusion stations across the state.

“As the Delta variant continues to spread across the state and pose serious health risks to unvaccinated Missourians, our state teams are continuing to do everything possible to provide support and save lives,” Governor Parson said. “It is our hope that these infusion centers will help relieve hospital strain and health care worker fatigue as we move forward with our efforts to get more Missourians vaccinated. Just as we have done from the beginning, we will continue to work with our partners to identify resource needs and respond to this virus.”

They said Truman Medical Center in Jackson County has already started their infusions.

They also said Other sites will be in effect in the coming days.

Two St. Louis area sites are being planned and will be established at locations identified by St. Louis regional partners and including the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force.

The site selection is being made in conjunction with regional and local partners.

The state estimates that the sites could treat up to 4,000 patients across the state in the 30 day timeframe.

DHSS says they published a standing order authorizing eligible health care providers to administer REGEN-COV the treatment being used for mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and hospitalization.

Patients who could benefit from this treatment will need to be referred for treatment by an eligible health care provider.

For more information visit them online.

