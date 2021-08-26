Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mother confesses to killing 2 young children, Baltimore police say

By WJZ Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (WJZ) - After police found the bodies of a young brother and sister decomposing in a Baltimore apartment, their mother allegedly confessed to killing them.

Baltimore City Police arrested 28-year-old Jamerria Hall after her children, 6-year-old Da’neria Thomas and 8-year-old Davin Thomas, were found dead Tuesday. Charges have not yet been announced.

“I’m just shocked. Nothing happens in this neighborhood. This is quiet. Nothing happens at all,” one neighbor said.

Police arrested 28-year-old Jamerria Hall after her children, 6-year-old Da’neria Thomas and...
Police arrested 28-year-old Jamerria Hall after her children, 6-year-old Da’neria Thomas and 8-year-old Davin Thomas, were found dead. Charges have not yet been announced.(Source: Social media, WJZ via CNN)

Police say someone called them to Coventry Manor Apartments in Southwest Baltimore because something smelled bed. When officers arrived, they found the children’s decomposing bodies.

Police Commissioner Michael Harris says detectives were able to track down Hall and arrest her Wednesday morning. He says she confessed to the children’s murders.

“Our detectives worked really, really hard to locate her, and once she was located, she was brought in for questioning. Detectives did a phenomenal job and was able to extrapolate a confession from her that she is responsible for the death of her two children,” Harris said.

Officials are still working to figure out the exact cause and time of the children’s deaths. Harris says there are reports the children were seen alive as recently as last week.

“It’s a shock to me because as I said, the last time I saw them, they were happy little kids,” neighbor Wardell White said.

In a separate incident back in 2018, police confirm the children were reported missing, but they were later found with their mother at a local hospital.

Investigators will be looking into Hall’s background to see if she had any previous contacts with social services.

“We have to, and we will close any gap that enables tragedies like this to occur. This wasn’t drug related, this wasn’t violent groups or this wasn’t some random thing. And while we don’t know the details of the case, we know that two children are gone,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

Copyright 2021 WJZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police arrested an Arkansas Department of Correction corporal accused of sexual...
Corporal accused of sexual assault at McPherson Unit
King said the college and the city of Batesville have worked together for many years.
Lyon College president under fire over remarks
A man died Monday when an SUV collided with his pickup truck.
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision
Average age of Arkansans hospitalized with COVID-19 since Nov. 2020
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson says state’s ICU beds are “full”
A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning when his ride collided with a car.
Motorcyclist injured in collision

Latest News

Que 49 Smokehouse in Jonesboro is one of several area restaurants looking at supply or employee...
Restaurants hit with shortages amid COVID-19 surge
Harrisburg School District is facing staff shortages due to COVID-19. That has the employees...
School faced with shortages in all departments
The Poinsett County Fair opened Wednesday. They are recommending people stay six feet apart and...
County fair goes on with no set COVID-19 rules
Cliff Carter, a farmer from Marmaduke, is this month's recipient of Gr8 Acts of Kindness.
Gr8 Acts of Kindness finds his mission in life helping others