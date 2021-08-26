Police: Security cameras, witnesses make difference after man arrested in vehicle break-in case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man in a series of vehicle break-ins after crashing his vehicle near Cash over the weekend.

Juwann Kairan Woods, 27, of Jonesboro appeared before a judge Wednesday for a probable cause hearing in the case.

According to Jonesboro police, officers responded to eight vehicle break-ins on Aug. 21 at Craighead Forest Park, Miracle League Park, Earl Bell Community Center, and Joe Mac Campbell Park.

A witness told police that they saw a white SUV with a Florida license plate driving through the area and pulling up to parked vehicles before the break-in at Joe Mac Campbell Park. Officers also used Sky Cop cameras at Craighead Forest Park to find out that the vehicle was at the park entrance when the thefts happened there.

Jonesboro police later put out a be-on-the-lookout for the vehicle. Authorities with Cash police later found the vehicle and tried to pull it over.

However, the vehicle fled and later crashed near Cash.

Officers discovered several items taken in the break-ins inside the vehicle.

Police arrested Woods on suspicion of eight counts of breaking or entering and one count each of theft of property-credit/debit cards, theft $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Woods received a $75,000 bond and will be arraigned Oct. 29 in circuit court.

