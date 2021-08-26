Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police: Security cameras, witnesses make difference after man arrested in vehicle break-in case

Juwann Kairan Woods, 27, of Jonesboro was arrested in connection with a series of vehicle...
Juwann Kairan Woods, 27, of Jonesboro was arrested in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins around Jonesboro, according to police.(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man in a series of vehicle break-ins after crashing his vehicle near Cash over the weekend.

Juwann Kairan Woods, 27, of Jonesboro appeared before a judge Wednesday for a probable cause hearing in the case.

According to Jonesboro police, officers responded to eight vehicle break-ins on Aug. 21 at Craighead Forest Park, Miracle League Park, Earl Bell Community Center, and Joe Mac Campbell Park.

A witness told police that they saw a white SUV with a Florida license plate driving through the area and pulling up to parked vehicles before the break-in at Joe Mac Campbell Park. Officers also used Sky Cop cameras at Craighead Forest Park to find out that the vehicle was at the park entrance when the thefts happened there.

Jonesboro police later put out a be-on-the-lookout for the vehicle. Authorities with Cash police later found the vehicle and tried to pull it over.

However, the vehicle fled and later crashed near Cash.

Officers discovered several items taken in the break-ins inside the vehicle.

Police arrested Woods on suspicion of eight counts of breaking or entering and one count each of theft of property-credit/debit cards, theft $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Woods received a $75,000 bond and will be arraigned Oct. 29 in circuit court.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police arrested an Arkansas Department of Correction corporal accused of sexual...
Corporal accused of sexual assault at McPherson Unit
King said the college and the city of Batesville have worked together for many years.
Lyon College president under fire over remarks
Average age of Arkansans hospitalized with COVID-19 since Nov. 2020
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson says state’s ICU beds are “full”
A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning when his ride collided with a car.
Motorcyclist injured in collision
A man died Monday when an SUV collided with his pickup truck.
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision

Latest News

Harrisburg School District is facing staff shortages due to COVID-19. That has the employees...
School faced with shortages in all departments
To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions
The Department of Health on Wednesday said 354 coronavirus patients are on ventilators,...
Arkansas hits new high for COVID-19 patients on ventilators
Arkansas State OL
Red Wolves Raw: Jacob Still & Dane Motley after 8/25/21 practice