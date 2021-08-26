Restaurants hit with shortages amid COVID-19 surge

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Restaurants in Jonesboro are getting hit hard by shortages as COVID-19 cases continue to fluctuate.

Owners are seeing either supply or staff shortages, and some are facing both simultaneously.

Skip Steele, a part-owner of Que 49, says this year has been a nightmare for him, adding earlier in the year, he was losing staff as they would get hired.

“Sometimes, they would make it to lunch, which is only like three hours into their shift, and they’d be gone,” Steele said.

Steele’s recent challenge is trying to keep enough inventory in stock, mentioning companies are still seeing truck driver shortages nationwide.

“Sometimes, we just have to ‘86 an item,” he said, adding that he has had to reach out to other vendors to find different cuts of meat.

Across town, The Parsonage is dealing with similar issues on top of a staff shortage, according to co-owner Chef John Myers.

He says the main reason people are not wanting to work stems from fear of contracting COVID-19.

“For 15 dollars an hour, you’re exposing yourself to potential other people that are not vaccinated,” Chef Myers said.

The restaurant owner mentioned some are even fearing another shutdown could be looming over the country.

Despite the current obstacles, Chef Myers added the best that he and other restaurant owners can do is persevere, saying there is an end to the tunnel.

“It’s coming. It’s going to happen. We just have to adapt and overcome,” he said.

