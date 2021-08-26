Energy Alert
Shelby County reaches highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the pandemic

By Kelly Roberts
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County has reached a new milestone in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Currently, there are more people in the hospital with the virus than ever before. As of Wednesday, that number was 701.

Tennessee is seeing a rising number in pediatric cases, though pediatricians say the children’s hospitals aren’t as strained as the adult hospitals. Though they know it’s a possibility.

In all of Shelby County, 10 ICU beds are available.

“We actually broke records twice for hospitalizations in the course of seven days,” said Shelby County Health Department director, Dr. Michelle Taylor.

There are currently 186 people in the ICU with COVID-19. That is the highest since December 21, 2020 when there were 180 virus patients in those beds. Also, before this week, the highest number of COVID-19 patients we saw in all hospital beds was on January 6 when there were 661.

Thursday, 535 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Shelby County. That is lower than numbers we were seeing last week and earlier this week. Still, even if we see a downward trend in cases being reported, it will take about two to three weeks for hospital numbers to reflect that.

In Shelby County, 32 percent of active cases, or 2,767 cases, are in kids between 17 and under.

On Thursday, 27 kids are hospitalized with the virus at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. Eight are in the ICU, two of the patients are on ventilators.

The hospitals are also seeing an unseasonably high number of children with other respiratory illnesses.

“If you’re looking at the comparison between now and what you’d normally see in the winter, then in that way [children’s hospitals] are strained, but they still have capacity to see the pediatric patients coming in,” Taylor said.

Pediatric cases have risen since the start of school. Wednesday, Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said 14,000 cases in children were reported in seven days.

A state department of education system for reporting the number of cases in each school district will be online after Labor Day.

The City of Memphis and Shelby County are ramping up both access to COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Click here to find a location for either service.

