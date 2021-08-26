Southeast Mo. State University announces COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University announced a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

To encourage vaccination, the university launched The Great SEMO Vaccine Give Away Get Away incentive program.

The giveaway is $25 to the first 2,000 students receiving either a first or second dose between Aug. 26 and Oct. 1 at a vaccination clinic on campus.

Students who submit proof of full vaccination will also automatically be entered to win one of 200 cash prizes of $500 or $250.

The getaway is students, faculty and staff will get a week-long Thanksgiving holiday break if the vaccination rate goal is met. Classes scheduled for Nov. 22-23 will be canceled and offices will be closed Nov. 22-26.

In a post on Southeast’s website, University President Dr. Carlos Vargas said their goal is to achieve a 70 percent vaccination rate among students, faculty and staff by November 1.

If you are already vaccinated, you can submit your vaccination card on Thursday, August 26 to be counted in the vaccination rate. You can submit it online or, starting on Monday, Aug. 30, visit a campus office and present the card.

Upcoming vaccine clinics include:

Aug. 27, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the University Center Program Lounge

Aug. 30, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the River Campus Cultural Arts Center Atrium

Sept. 3, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in Towers Complex

