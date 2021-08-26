Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

WATCH: Suspect leads police on high-speed chase in stolen Amazon van

By WBZ Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLESLEY, Mass. (WBZ) - Police in Massachusetts say a man stole an Amazon delivery van on Wednesday and led authorities on a high-speed chase.

The chase wove its way through several towns, and was caught on camera by a home security system at one point as the van sped through a neighborhood.

The driver even used the stolen van to ram a police cruiser along the way.

State police troopers later deployed tire deflation devices and the chase ended at about 7:20 p.m.

Police arrested 23-year-old Cameron Mignon. He is charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and failure to stop for police.

State police say he will likely face more charges.

Copyright 2021 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police arrested an Arkansas Department of Correction corporal accused of sexual...
Corporal accused of sexual assault at McPherson Unit
A man died Monday when an SUV collided with his pickup truck.
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision
Autopsy results revealed 19-year-old James Gilfedder of California died of severe alcohol...
Police: Lyon student died of alcohol poisoning
Inmates at a northwest Arkansas jail have been prescribed ivermectin to combat COVID-19,...
Anti-parasite drug used on Arkansas jail’s inmates for COVID
Feds indict owner of Ozarks restaurants, his managers for hiring undocumented workers

Latest News

Princess Cruises is abandoning plans to sail its Diamond Princess and Island Princess ships...
Some Princess Cruises ships not sailing until 2022
More than 1 million new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the U.S. over the past week,...
Virus surge breaks hospital records amid rising toll on kids
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg speaks...
South Dakota AG gets fines, no jail time in pedestrian death
A former officer heard the gunfire from the early morning Thursday shooting near the Kankakee,...
Illnois shooting witness heard gunshots, saw people lying in street
FILE - Students are usually eligible for loan forgiveness if they attended a college within 120...
Loan forgiveness offered to more former ITT Tech students