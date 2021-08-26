West Memphis mayor announces Safe Streets Initiative

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon has announced a plan to keep pedestrians and motorists safe, Safe Streets Initiative.

Based off traffic studies and citizen concerns, the Safe Streets Initiative will help improve traffic in West Memphis.

The initiative includes:

Installing 4-way stop signs, speed bumps and speed humps

Creating bike lanes in some residential areas

Striping walkways, dividers and adding signage

Some of these changes will begin Friday morning.

