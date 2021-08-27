Arkansas reports 32 new COVID-19 deaths; vaccinations jump

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has reported 32 new COVID-19 deaths and a jump in the number of coronavirus vaccinations.

Also Thursday, the University of Arkansas said it would no longer allow its parking lots to be used for a motorcycle rally that’s drawn complaints over being held during the state’s virus surge.

The Department of Health said the state’s COVID-19 death toll now tops 6,800 since the pandemic began.

The state reported more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases as Arkansas ranks fifth nationally for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University research data.

