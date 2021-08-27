Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas reports 32 new COVID-19 deaths; vaccinations jump

Arkansas has reported 32 new COVID-19 deaths and a jump in the number of coronavirus...
Arkansas has reported 32 new COVID-19 deaths and a jump in the number of coronavirus vaccinations.(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has reported 32 new COVID-19 deaths and a jump in the number of coronavirus vaccinations.

Also Thursday, the University of Arkansas said it would no longer allow its parking lots to be used for a motorcycle rally that’s drawn complaints over being held during the state’s virus surge.

The Department of Health said the state’s COVID-19 death toll now tops 6,800 since the pandemic began.

The state reported more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases as Arkansas ranks fifth nationally for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University research data.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Monday when an SUV collided with his pickup truck.
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Arkansas State Police arrested an Arkansas Department of Correction corporal accused of sexual...
Corporal accused of sexual assault at McPherson Unit
Autopsy results revealed 19-year-old James Gilfedder of California died of severe alcohol...
Police: Lyon student died of alcohol poisoning
Inmates at a northwest Arkansas jail have been prescribed ivermectin to combat COVID-19,...
Anti-parasite drug used on Arkansas jail’s inmates for COVID

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Arkansas Medical Board has opened an investigation following reports that inmates at a...
Anti-parasite drug’s use at Arkansas jail sparks probe
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
St. Jude CEO pens open letter on need for masks in schools: ‘Consider what is at stake’
Missouri pediatricians create a statewide campaign to curb increasing COVID-19 cases in children