Arkansas State women’s soccer falls at Missouri State

An eighth minute marker by Missouri State was enough as the Arkansas State women’s soccer team was dealt a 1-0 setback Thursday afternoon in a non-conference fixture at Allison South Stadium.

In the third minute, Sarah Sodoma nearly put A-State (1-1-1) on the board with a shot from the left side that sailed just over the crossbar. Less than five minutes later, Missouri State (1-2-0) took the lead on a goal by Kate Schroeder. A ball sent in the box by Grace O’Keefe pulled goalkeeper Megan McClure off the line and Schroeder finished to the empty net.

A-State had a good look to get the match level in the 13th minute with Sodoma fouled just shy of the box. Hailey Cloud took the free kick, but the shot went off the woodwork. Moments later, A-State had a free kick to the right of the goal about eight yards out and Cloud’s header attempt was just high.

Following a shot by Emma Riley that was saved, Missouri State flipped the field and peppered the Red Wolves defense. The Bears got shots from Anna Durnin and Kara Privitera, but McClure made the stops to keep the deficit at 1-0. Missouri State pressured the A-State late in the first half, with Kara Privitera testing McClure twice, but McClure punched away both shots to keep it 1-0 at the break.

A-State had a decent look in the 51st minute to level the score, but Missouri State staved off the opportunity. Sarah Sodoma created the opportunity with her speed and served the ball into the box where Emma Riley got a shot off, but the attempt was scooped up for the save. The Bears gained possession and put the pressure right back on the A-State defense, but McClure stopped a shot by O’Keefe.

McClure, making her program record 50th career start, finished with six saves. Missouri State out-shot A-State 11-6 and limited the Red Wolves offense to two shots on goal, both off the foot of Riley. A-State had five corners compared to three for the hosts.

