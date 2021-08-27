Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Downtown Batesville adds entertainment district

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Batesville will have an entertainment district. That means folks get to walk around downtown with alcohol.

This brought a mixed response at Tuesday’s city council meeting, with some saying alcohol will be destructive to the community.

Mandi Curtwright, the executive director for Mainstreet Batesville, says it’ll help businesses grow.

“If anybody is going to abuse alcohol, it’s going to be in their home. The entertainment district is going to be in a public setting, so it’ll be more of a social gathering type thing,” said Curtwright.

Mayor Rick Elumbaugh says he visited Mountain Home, which also has a district. They say reports have gone down on alcohol-related crimes.

You can have alcohol from 4:30 p.m. until midnight from Sunday until Friday and from 10 a.m. until midnight on Saturday.

Beverages must be inside an entertainment district cup. From there, you can walk around from State Street to College Avenue, Central, Broad, 3rd, 4th, Harrison, and Boswell Streets.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
A man died Monday when an SUV collided with his pickup truck.
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision
Arkansas State Police arrested an Arkansas Department of Correction corporal accused of sexual...
Corporal accused of sexual assault at McPherson Unit
Emergency crews responded to a crash along a busy section of a Region 8 highway Thursday.
Evening crash blocked lanes of Highway 49
Autopsy results revealed 19-year-old James Gilfedder of California died of severe alcohol...
Police: Lyon student died of alcohol poisoning

Latest News

Students filled downtown Jonesboro Thursday for the annual Downtown Block Party.
Event welcomes A-State students to downtown Jonesboro
Several civic leaders say they are “disappointed and shocked” by comments the Lyon College...
Lyon College President resigns, interim named
Over 100 Chick-fil-A employees attended a visitation for a store employee this week, with store...
Jonesboro Chick-Fil-A closes to honor team member who passed away
Randle Lee Hancock, 41, of Corning was arrested Aug. 26 on suspicion of rape, according to Bono...
Man arrested in rape case