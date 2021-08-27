Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Event welcomes A-State students to downtown Jonesboro

Students filled downtown Jonesboro Thursday for the annual Downtown Block Party.
Students filled downtown Jonesboro Thursday for the annual Downtown Block Party.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students filled downtown Jonesboro Thursday for the annual Downtown Block Party.

The event is a culmination of others welcoming students to Arkansas State University and Jonesboro for the new academic year.

Students took advantage of deals, ice cream, live music, and sidewalk karaoke.

Both students and vendors say they had a blast.

The event started at 7 p.m. and ended late Thursday evening.

Starting Monday, Aug. 30, the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce will kick off “Paint the Town Red Week.”

Throughout the week, area businesses are encouraged to promote a “red item” showing support for the A-State Red Wolves.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Monday when an SUV collided with his pickup truck.
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Arkansas State Police arrested an Arkansas Department of Correction corporal accused of sexual...
Corporal accused of sexual assault at McPherson Unit
Autopsy results revealed 19-year-old James Gilfedder of California died of severe alcohol...
Police: Lyon student died of alcohol poisoning
Inmates at a northwest Arkansas jail have been prescribed ivermectin to combat COVID-19,...
Anti-parasite drug used on Arkansas jail’s inmates for COVID

Latest News

Over 100 Chick-fil-A employees attended a visitation for a store employee this week, with store...
Jonesboro Chick-Fil-A closes to honor team member who passed away
Randle Lee Hancock, 41, of Corning was arrested Aug. 26 on suspicion of rape, according to Bono...
Man arrested in rape case
FILE - (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Arkansas, Missouri delegations, Gov. Hutchinson respond to Kabul terror attack
To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions