Event welcomes A-State students to downtown Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students filled downtown Jonesboro Thursday for the annual Downtown Block Party.

The event is a culmination of others welcoming students to Arkansas State University and Jonesboro for the new academic year.

Students took advantage of deals, ice cream, live music, and sidewalk karaoke.

Both students and vendors say they had a blast.

The event started at 7 p.m. and ended late Thursday evening.

Starting Monday, Aug. 30, the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce will kick off “Paint the Town Red Week.”

Throughout the week, area businesses are encouraged to promote a “red item” showing support for the A-State Red Wolves.

