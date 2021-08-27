Energy Alert
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital expansion

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital expansion(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis a $95 million expansion got underway Friday.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held this morning for expansion.

The expansion includes enlarging the cardiovascular and neonatal floors, as well as the surgery recovery area and main floor. The 128,575 square-foot construction and renovation will extend the west side of the hospital.

“This project will take our facility all the way out to Dunlap, allow us to go up four stories so that we can expand our capacity to take care of children with the most complex medical needs. I’m just so excited for our medical teams. We’re going to be able to provide for them a world-class facility to match their world-class skills,” said MIchale Wiggins, president and CEO of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

The expansion is also bringing more beds. Fourteen new beds will be brought to the 60-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for premature babies. A 31-bed cardiovascular unit will also be created in the Heart Institute.

