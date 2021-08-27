Energy Alert
Hay balers around the Ozarks celebrate ideal summer weather

While hot weather is not ideal for farmers, the dry conditions are good for the hay.
By Leah Hill
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may not have liked the all-over the place pattern of this summer. We’ve had hot spells and rounds of showers, but farmers are grateful for the ever-changing conditions.

It’s a little loud in the cab of Larry White’s tractor. Friday marked the third time he was baling hay this summer.

White said, “For hay hauling, if I had an ideal condition, it would be 60 degrees. No sun, and lots of help. However, today, we don’t have that in the Ozarks.”

Heat advisories remain in effect across the Ozarks through Friday evening, with temperatures in the 90′s and a heat index reaching triple digits. While the weather is not ideal for the farmer, the dry conditions are good for the hay.

This year’s baling season was delayed, in part due to the late-spring cold snap and a rainy May.

White said, “We didn’t get started cutting hay until somewhere around the first of June.”

The weather turned around in June and July. Intermittent rainfall was the trend, but there were also several hot stretches.

White said, “We need warm weather and we need moisture. We’ve been blessed this year with that.”

White said Mother Nature is not always so gracious.

White said, “Of the last 20 years, we’ve probably only had three or five years that we’ve had these ideal conditions like this.”

Larry Rand, who has been a farmer for around 40 years, said, “Hay seems to be moving, seems to be selling already. So I think the hay market will be good.”

If the weather conditions hold, they’re hoping to cut one more round.

White said, “It’s a good year to be in the hay production business.”

