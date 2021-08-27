Energy Alert
Jonesboro business owner shares her talent with the community

By Imani Williams
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The month of August is winding down, but we wanted to take one last stop a local business as we recognize Black Business Month.

It all started with a needle and thread. That is how Jo Ann Daley started her alterations business from the ground up.

“I never had a sewing lesson. God told me he wanted me to sew and I told him okay and I’ve been sewing ever since,” Daley explained how she started sewing.

Daley never had a sewing lesson, but now she owns a business, Daley Alterations and Tailoring, where she alters and tailors clothes for many across Region 8.

When she lived in North Carolina with her husband and daughter, she quit her job as a store manager. This gave her more free time than she wanted. She saw a sewing machine and thought that could keep her busy.

“I didn’t want to be no sit-at-home Air Force wife. So, she brought a machine and she brought a serger. I didn’t know what a serger was, but I did see a machine. Never used one, but had seen them. And so she sold it to me for 40 bucks,” said Daley.

Her first creations were pillow shams and a bedspread.

Daley had many family members that knew how to sew, but she never took interest as a child. She was also a little nervous to even use a sewing machine.

Daley worked at Grisham Clothing for 11 years and when they closed, she decided to open up shop in 2003.

Since then she has altered many dresses, suits, pants, and shirts. She said prom season is very busy for her.

While she has grown her clientele, she also taught others how to sew. She said she loves to teach sewing because it’s something everyone should know how to do.

“Like I said. It’s not a job. It’s not a job at all to me,” said Daley.

Daley said a lot has changed as far as clothes over the years, which makes her job fun.

“Women’s clothing changed a lot. we went to stretch jeans, that’s another thing. Everything got stretch in it,” she said.

Daley said she has no plans to stop tailoring anytime soon. Because she loves what she does.

