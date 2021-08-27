Man arrested in rape case

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Clay County man is set to appear in court Aug. 27 after his arrest on suspicion of rape, according to Bono police.

Randle Lee Hancock, 41, of Corning was arrested around 2 p.m. Aug. 26 after the investigation by Bono police.

Details about the investigation were not released Thursday but authorities said the investigation has gone on for a couple of weeks.

However, authorities said Hancock was being held in the Craighead County jail awaiting a probable cause hearing in the case.

