Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri judge declines to rule on new gun law’s legality

(Gray TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri judge on Friday declined to weigh in on the constitutionality of a new state law forbidding local police from enforcing federal gun laws.

Cole County Circuit Judge Dan Green on Friday punted the case.

St. Louis and St. Louis County in June sued to block the new law, which denounces federal rules on firearms. The law, called the Second Amendment Preservation Act, also subjects law enforcement agencies with officers who knowingly enforce any federal gun laws to a fine of about $50,000 per violating officer.

The Justice Department also sent a letter to Missouri officials warning them that the state can’t ignore federal law.

The suit sought an injunction to halt enforcement of the law and to overturn it on the grounds that it violates the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, which established that federal laws in most cases supersede state laws.

Green said the constitutionality of the law should be decided in other pending lawsuits filed against the plaintiffs under the new law.

Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt in a statement said Green’s ruling is a victory “for the Second Amendment rights of all Missourians.”

Spokesmen for St. Louis and St. Louis County didn’t immediately comment on the ruling.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a crash along a busy section of a Region 8 highway Thursday.
Evening crash blocked lanes of Highway 49
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Several civic leaders say they are “disappointed and shocked” by comments the Lyon College...
Lyon College President resigns, interim named
Over 100 Chick-fil-A employees attended a visitation for a store employee this week, with store...
Jonesboro Chick-Fil-A closes to honor team member who passed away
Police received a call at 12:41 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, regarding someone being stabbed on Golf...
Stabbing suspect in custody

Latest News

Facing Harrisburg Friday in FFN Game of the Week
FFN Game of the Week preview: Cross County on facing Harrisburg
Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan, who represents South Carolina's Third Congressional District in...
SC Congressman co-sponsors articles of impeachment against Biden
Brandon Theesfeld pleads not guilty to killing Ally Kostial
Brandon Theesfeld pleads guilty to murder of Ole Miss student, avoids death penalty
Virus cases jump at Arkansas schools in 2nd week of classes