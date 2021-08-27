Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

The number of people with high blood pressure doubles

By CNN
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A new study shows the United States is part of a disturbing, larger global trend.

High blood pressure is known as the silent killer. People with it often have no symptoms.

“So, you could be running under the radar for long periods of time without knowing it and it’s slowly doing damages on your body.” Said Dr. Laxmi Mehta, a cardiologist at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

A giant global study published in The Lancet found the number of people over 30 with high blood pressure has doubled over the past 30 years.

More than half of them aren’t being treated for it, which can have dangerous consequences.

“Treating your blood pressure can help prevent the risks of heart attacks and strokes and heart failure and kidney disease, so you have to look at it like you’re trying to prevent diseases so that’s why you need to treat it,” said Metha.

There are many ways to lower blood pressure. You can:

  • Take medication
  • Eat a healthier diet
  • Reduce alcohol consumption
  • Stop smoking
  • Exercise more
  • Get enough sleep
  • Lower stress

“One of the most important things any patient should do is to get their blood pressure checked and to keep a log of their blood pressure,” Mehta said.

The American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology define high hypertension as having systolic blood pressure greater than 130, and diastolic blood pressure above 80.

Numbers like those should be addressed by a doctor.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a crash along a busy section of a Region 8 highway Thursday.
Evening crash blocked lanes of Highway 49
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Several civic leaders say they are “disappointed and shocked” by comments the Lyon College...
Lyon College President resigns, interim named
Over 100 Chick-fil-A employees attended a visitation for a store employee this week, with store...
Jonesboro Chick-Fil-A closes to honor team member who passed away
Police received a call at 12:41 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, regarding someone being stabbed on Golf...
Stabbing suspect in custody

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary
A judge says Florida school districts may impose mask mandates; rules Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates
Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in...
RFK assassin Sirhan wins parole with support of 2 Kennedys
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
US forces keep up Kabul airlift under threat of more attacks