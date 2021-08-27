Energy Alert
Police: Man accused of raping child

Marielle Brownlee, 24, no address was arrested Aug. 26 on suspicion of rape after an investigation by Paragould police.(Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces an Aug. 30 court date after Paragould police arrested him on suspicion of raping a child, according to authorities.

Marielle Brownlee, 24, no address was arrested after an investigation by Paragould police.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the Arkansas Department of Human Services received a referral April 5 about the case.

Police said the 12-year-old child was interviewed, telling authorities what happened.

Detectives also collected evidence in the case, which police say corroborated the statements from the victim.

