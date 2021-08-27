Police respond to crash at Highland and Brazos

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police responded Friday evening to a two-vehicle crash at Highland and Brazos, near the Mall at Turtle Creek.

CRASH ALERT: Crash near the intersection of Highland and Brazos (near Turtle Creek Mall). Avoid the area. All lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/u7doRHSzOv — Monae Stevens KAIT (@monaestevens_tv) August 27, 2021

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 6:10 p.m. Friday about the crash.

No injuries were reported but police are still in the area.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

