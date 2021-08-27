Police respond to crash at Highland and Brazos
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police responded Friday evening to a two-vehicle crash at Highland and Brazos, near the Mall at Turtle Creek.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 6:10 p.m. Friday about the crash.
No injuries were reported but police are still in the area.
