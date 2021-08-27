Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police respond to crash at Highland and Brazos

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at Highland and Brazos...
Jonesboro police and firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at Highland and Brazos Friday evening. No injuries were reported, according to police.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police responded Friday evening to a two-vehicle crash at Highland and Brazos, near the Mall at Turtle Creek.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 6:10 p.m. Friday about the crash.

No injuries were reported but police are still in the area.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a crash along a busy section of a Region 8 highway Thursday.
Evening crash blocked lanes of Highway 49
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Several civic leaders say they are “disappointed and shocked” by comments the Lyon College...
Lyon College President resigns, interim named
Over 100 Chick-fil-A employees attended a visitation for a store employee this week, with store...
Jonesboro Chick-Fil-A closes to honor team member who passed away
Randle Lee Hancock, 41, of Corning was arrested Aug. 26 on suspicion of rape, according to Bono...
$100,000 bond set for man arrested in rape case

Latest News

Daley continues alteration business after 18 years
Jonesboro business owner shares her talent with the community
It was the use of a helicopter by police that helped uncover over 40 marijuana plants, weapons,...
Three arrested after over 40 marijuana plants, weapons, cash found
Marielle Brownlee, 24, no address was arrested Aug. 26 on suspicion of rape after an...
Police: Man accused of raping child
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19