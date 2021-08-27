Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

SC Congressman co-sponsors articles of impeachment against Biden

Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan, who represents South Carolina's Third Congressional District in...
Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan, who represents South Carolina's Third Congressional District in the U.S. House, co-sponsored articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden over the Afghanistan crisis.(Provided)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - Congressman Jeff Duncan, who represents South Carolina’s Third Congressional District, is calling for President Joe Biden’s impeachment over his handling of Afghanistan.

Duncan co-sponsored Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green’s articles of impeachment against the president. Duncan retweeted a Twitter post Friday morning from Green’s account that thanked him for co-sponsoring her bill and read, “It’s time for Congress to hold this administration accountable” for Afghanistan.

“Joe Biden must be impeached. Immediately,” Green’s Twitter post stated.

Duncan released a statement Thursday on the proposed impeachment.

“I am heartsick at the President’s failure to fulfill his duty that has resulted in American deaths and thousands of Americans and Afghan allies being abandoned at the risk of being tortured, captured, held hostage, or killed at the hands of the Taliban or other terrorist forces,” Duncan said. “Our Commander-in-Chief showed reckless disregard for both American citizens and allies in neglecting to secure their safe evacuation from Afghanistan once he withdrew our troops. The President promised to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, but it is evident the President has failed to fulfill this charge.”

Duncan called impeachment “a very serious matter,” but said Biden’s actions have “proved he is a threat to our national security and the Consitution.”

“It is time to take action and remove the sitting President from office due to his gross negligence that undermined our national security, led to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, and resulted in a grave humanitarian crisis,” he said.

Biden said Thursday the United States will complete its evacuation of Americans and others from Kabul, despite the attack that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and many Afghan civilians.

As of Friday morning, the death toll rose above 100.

The White House said Friday that another 12,500 people had been evacuated over the past 24 hours.

Biden vowed to avenge the deaths, saying the U.S. will hunt down the perpetrators. Continuing the evacuation means Biden risks more deaths, but the alternative would be an early end to the pullout and leaving Americans behind.

As many as 1,000 Americans and many more Afghans are still struggling to get out.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a crash along a busy section of a Region 8 highway Thursday.
Evening crash blocked lanes of Highway 49
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Several civic leaders say they are “disappointed and shocked” by comments the Lyon College...
Lyon College President resigns, interim named
Over 100 Chick-fil-A employees attended a visitation for a store employee this week, with store...
Jonesboro Chick-Fil-A closes to honor team member who passed away
Police received a call at 12:41 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, regarding someone being stabbed on Golf...
Stabbing suspect in custody

Latest News

Randle Lee Hancock, 41, of Corning was arrested Aug. 26 on suspicion of rape, according to Bono...
$100,000 bond set for man arrested in rape case
Facing Harrisburg Friday in FFN Game of the Week
FFN Game of the Week preview: Cross County on facing Harrisburg
Missouri judge declines to rule on new gun law’s legality
Brandon Theesfeld pleads not guilty to killing Ally Kostial
Brandon Theesfeld pleads guilty to murder of Ole Miss student, avoids death penalty