SC Congressman co-sponsors articles of impeachment against Biden

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - Congressman Jeff Duncan, who represents South Carolina’s Third Congressional District, is calling for President Joe Biden’s impeachment over his handling of Afghanistan.

Duncan co-sponsored Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green’s articles of impeachment against the president. Duncan retweeted a Twitter post Friday morning from Green’s account that thanked him for co-sponsoring her bill and read, “It’s time for Congress to hold this administration accountable” for Afghanistan.

“Joe Biden must be impeached. Immediately,” Green’s Twitter post stated.

Duncan released a statement Thursday on the proposed impeachment.

“I am heartsick at the President’s failure to fulfill his duty that has resulted in American deaths and thousands of Americans and Afghan allies being abandoned at the risk of being tortured, captured, held hostage, or killed at the hands of the Taliban or other terrorist forces,” Duncan said. “Our Commander-in-Chief showed reckless disregard for both American citizens and allies in neglecting to secure their safe evacuation from Afghanistan once he withdrew our troops. The President promised to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, but it is evident the President has failed to fulfill this charge.”

Duncan called impeachment “a very serious matter,” but said Biden’s actions have “proved he is a threat to our national security and the Consitution.”

It is time to take action and remove the sitting President from office due to his gross negligence that undermined our national security, led to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, and resulted in a grave humanitarian crisis.

“It is time to take action and remove the sitting President from office due to his gross negligence that undermined our national security, led to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, and resulted in a grave humanitarian crisis,” he said.

Biden said Thursday the United States will complete its evacuation of Americans and others from Kabul, despite the attack that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and many Afghan civilians.

As of Friday morning, the death toll rose above 100.

The White House said Friday that another 12,500 people had been evacuated over the past 24 hours.

Biden vowed to avenge the deaths, saying the U.S. will hunt down the perpetrators. Continuing the evacuation means Biden risks more deaths, but the alternative would be an early end to the pullout and leaving Americans behind.

As many as 1,000 Americans and many more Afghans are still struggling to get out.

