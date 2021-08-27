Energy Alert
St. Jude CEO open letter on governor’s mask order

By Arianna Poindexter
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an open-letter Thursday, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital President and CEO Dr. James Downing made a plea to the Governor and local parents, wear a mask.

“Us here at St. Jude, we are here at an institution that’s really based on a mission and a dream that no child should die in the dawn of life, and now we’re seeing children die and it’s unnecessarily,” Dr. James Downing said.

This letter comes on the same day the state hit 1 million individuals infected with COVID-19 in the state of Tennessee.

In the letter, Dr. Downing writes:

“Why are we debating whether children should be protected amid a raging pandemic that has killed more than 600,000 in the U.S. alone?”

“The science is absolutely clear, masks work -- they help to decrease the spread of the virus, they decrease the risk of an individual being infected with the virus, and if they’re infected with the virus, they decrease the chance of that individual spreading the virus,” Dr. Downing said.

Last week Governor Bill Lee signed an Executive Order allowing parents to opt-out of making their kids wear masks.

Dr. Downing says he talked to Governor Lee about his concerns.

“I told him I don’t support that, and I wish he would reconsider as this pandemic continues to evolve and rescind that order,” Dr. Downing said.

Now Dr. Downing is focusing his message to parents, asking those opposed to masking to reconsider....

“Parents, the science is clear, no one has ever been harmed from wearing a mask, and the masks work,” Dr. Downing said.

We reached out to Governor Lee’s office a comment on the open letter, we have not heard back.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

